Seven injured in road mishap in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: Seven members of a marriage party were injured on Sunday in a road accident in J&K’s Poonch district.

Police said that a vehicle carrying members of the marriage party went out of the driver’s control and fell into a river in the Mandi area of the district.

“The accident occurred near Saujiyan higher secondary school resulting in injuries to seven people.

“The injured have been shifted for treatment to a sub-district hospital in Mandi,” police said.

More details were awaited.

