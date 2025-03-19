Sewer tragedy: Victims didn’t wear protective gear, say police

New Delhi: Two days after a 43-year-old worker died while another suffered injuries while cleaning a sewer in southeast Delhi’s New Friends Colony area, a Delhi Police officer on Tuesday said the victims were not wearing any protective gear or carrying the necessary equipment while cleaning the sewer.

While Chhattisgarh resident Panth Lal Chandra (43) died in the incident reported on Sunday evening, his brother Ramkishan Chandra (35) suffered injuries, the officer said. A third worker, Shiv Das (25), was rescued safely.

Initial probe revealed that the victims were working inside a manhole in the New Friends Colony area reportedly for the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) when they suddenly lost consciousness. However, the DJB said the three men were neither regular staff nor contractual employees of the Board.

“We have received a letter from the DJB regarding the incident. But a letter is not proof enough that they were not employees of DJB or were not engaged in its work. The matter is under investigation and we are looking at it from every angle,” the officer said. Panth is survived by his wife Kamla Bai Chandra (40), one son and four daughters, two of whom are married. Ramkishan is admitted to the ICU in a critical condition, the officer said.

“A PCR call was received around 5.45 pm on Monday, which said some workers engaged by the Delhi Jal Board had fallen into a manhole. The caller was unaware of the exact number of victims. When police reached the spot, three people were found trapped in the sewer,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

Firefighters pulled out the three men in an unconscious state. They were rushed to the AIIMS trauma centre, where doctors declared Panth dead, the officer said. The DJB in an official statement said three men entered the manhole near House No. 17 on Sunday evening.

The site was inspected at 10 am on Monday, and it was found that the three men were neither regular nor contractual staff of the DJB, it said. “No work was going on to clean the sewer. A letter has been sent to the SHO of New Friends Colony police station for taking necessary action in this matter and to provide a copy of the FIR, if registered,” the DJB said.