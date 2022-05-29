Sex determination racket busted in berhampur, 12 arrested

Berhampur: An illegal clinic for pre-birth gender determination through ultrasound test here run by Durga Prasad Nayak (41) his 'Sadu Bhai' (husband of the sister of wife) Hari Mohan Dalai (42) of Kukudakhandi, 'Sala' (brother of wife) Akhaya Dalai (24) of Nigam Nagar 5th Lane in the own house of Durga Prasad at Ananda Nagar in Ankuli was raided and sealed by Berhampur police at 12-30 pm on May 26. Dr Saravana Vivek M Superintendent of Police Berhampur who is also a physician told it in a press meet here today.



We have arrested a total of 12 persons including two ladies from that illegal house-cum-clinic and seized one Logiq-e make ultrasound machine along with ultrasound probes and connector, one laminated Logiq book XP ultrasound machine, ultrasound transmission gel, cash of Rs 18,200 and one android mobile, SP Berhampur said. They were demanding Rs 7 thousand to Rs 15 thousand.

The accused was conducting pre-birth gender determination and eleven pregnant women were present in the first floor of the house. After determination of sex, the husband of some of the pregnant ladies are found to abort the pregnancy if the sex of the fetus is female.

The other nine persons arrested include Rina Pradhan (40) of Bhikapada and Asha karmi in CHC Khallikote, Rabindra Satpathy (39) of Sri Durga Pathology Bhabanagar 4th Lane, Kali Charan Bishoyi (38) Nirmaya Diagonistic and Research Centre Bhabanagar Square, Sushant Kumar Nanda (40) Sai Krupa Seva Sadan Nursing Home Courtpeta Square, Padma Charan Bhuyan (60)Jagannath Clinic near Vishal Mega Mart, Sibaram Pradhan (37) Yasoda Nursing Home New Bus Stand, Sumanta Kumar Pradhan (30) Mrutyunjaya Hospital New Bus Stand, Dhabaleswar Nayak (51) Mahuda Pharmacy College Berhampur and M Sujata (49) Director Smart Hospital New Bus Stand. All these accused persons have been forwarded to the court today.

A case number 164 dated 26-05-22 under sections 419, 420, 313, 34, 120-B of IPC R/W sections 23, 25 of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act 1994 in B N Pur police station.