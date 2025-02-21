SGPC Rejects President's Resignation Amid Leadership Crisis

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has declined to accept President Harjinder Singh Dhami's resignation, submitted on February 17 citing moral grounds. The decision comes amid growing tensions within the Sikh religious establishment and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The controversy stems from a public disagreement between Dhami and Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh regarding the SGPC's dismissal of Giani Harpreet Singh from his position as Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib. SGPC Senior Vice-President Raghujit Singh Virk announced that a delegation would appeal to Dhami to withdraw his resignation and continue his leadership role.

The removal of Giani Harpreet Singh was based on an executive committee decision following investigations into an 18-year-old domestic dispute. Singh has strongly refuted these allegations, characterizing them as character assassination and highlighting that similar charges were dismissed in a 2008 investigation.

SGPC officials have emphasized their constitutional authority under Act 125 to make personnel decisions, including the appointment and removal of Jathedars. This assertion comes as the organization navigates complex relationships between religious authority, represented by the Akal Takht, and administrative governance.

The situation has broader implications for Punjab politics, particularly affecting the SAD's revival efforts. Dhami, who won his position by defeating a rebel SAD faction leader, has also stepped down from the Akal Takht-appointed committee tasked with SAD's reorganization, further complicating the political landscape.