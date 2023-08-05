Shah, Naveen launch NH project in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated four-laning of Kamakshyanagar-Duburi section of NH-53 here in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Shah also laid foundation stone for widening and strengthening another highway project from Moter to Banner via Ludugaon Road of Kalahandi district.

While thanking Odisha government and “popular” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Shah said the Centre has spent Rs 761 crore for four-laning the 51 km National Highway connecting Kamakshyanagar and Duburi.

“This road will link the mineral-rich Angul and Dhenkanal districts with the NH and will act as an economy booster for the region,” he said. It consists of two major bridges, 10 minor bridges, seven vehicles under passes, two animal-under passes and a 1.73 km-long bypass road.