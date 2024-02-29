Sharad Pawar Extends Dinner Invitation Amidst Political Tensions In Baramati

Experienced politician Sharad Pawar has extended an invitation to the state leadership, including his nephew Ajit Pawar, to join him for dinner at his residence during their visit to Baramati in March for the inauguration of developmental projects.

This invitation comes amidst speculation that Ajit Pawar, who orchestrated the division within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), may nominate his wife as a candidate from Baramati, potentially contesting against Sharad Pawar's daughter and incumbent MP Supriya Sule.

In a letter directed to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadanavis and Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar expresses his awareness of their forthcoming presence in Baramati for a government event on March 2 and expresses his and his daughter's desire to attend the event as Members of Parliament.

It's notable that Sharad Pawar has not been included in the list of invitees for the Maharozgar Mela event on March 2 in Baramati.

Furthermore, the senior leader has also extended an invitation to the Chief Minister and his deputies for dinner at his residence, Govind Bagh. This gesture coincides with Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar's wife, intensifying her engagement with voters in Baramati amidst rumors of her potential candidacy against Supriya Sule.

The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency has been a stronghold for Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule since 1996, with Sharad Pawar being elected four times and Supriya Sule thrice to the Lok Sabha.

In July 2023, Ajit Pawar rebelled against his uncle Sharad Pawar and aligned with the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena coalition in Maharashtra, leading to a split within the NCP.

Recently, the Election Commission recognized the faction led by Ajit Pawar as the legitimate NCP and granted them the party name and symbol.

As a result, the faction led by Sharad Pawar now operates under the name 'NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar'.