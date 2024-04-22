Shed hypocrisy on Hindutva

Describing the word ‘truth’, Hindu scriptures say that it is defined in different ways by different “scholars”. Applying the same description and replacing the word ‘truth’ with the word ‘Hindu’ in today’s context, it could be said that the words Hindu and Hindutva are described by different ‘scholars’ (or say, scoundrels) differently to suit their own narratives. Thus, the hardcore Islamists (say, Jehadis) or the hardcore Christians (say mostly crypto Christians) and Communists (say, red cadre of all hues and colours) have their own interpretations to the words Hindu and Hindutva, right from calling the followers of Hinduism as ‘Kafirs’ to describing them as ‘insignificant’ clan.

As the general elections have already commenced, different political parties have been attacking the Hindus with different political weapons of their choices. On the other hand, poor Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which makes an ordinary, God-fearing Hindu to believe that it is the protector of his faith, culture, traditions and above all nectar of his life, seems to have been trapped in the crossfire, mostly and unfortunately, of its own makings. The BJP, rightly considered to be the political wing of the mammoth Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) has been telling the 80 % Hindus of the country including its own cadre that it is the saviour of Hindu religion. The gullible Hindu voter is carried away by such soothe-saying of the BJP and its parental organisation and feels that the Hindu Rashtra of his dream can be materialised only by bringing the BJP in power.

However, going by the public utterances of leaders of the both, BJP and RSS, there is not even distant view of the assurance to declare India as the Hindu Rashtra, leave alone the much needed assurance in the BJP’s Sankalp Patra or election manifesto!

Such an ostrich-like attitude towards Hindu, Hindutva and Hinduism given by the parties claiming to be the flag bearers of the Hindu cause has left the vast majority of Hindus high and dry. In fact, it amounts to playing with the religious feelings of the voters whose votes count a lot for the ascendance of a political party to power. By playing the hide and seek and hurting the sentiments of Hindus while using the Supreme Court verdict and the Constitution as alibi, the so called Hindutvavadi political parties including BJP and Shiv Sena are doing more harm than good to the cause of Hindu Rashtra. To a man in the street, Hindu is his sacred religion; and not the way of life, as has been dished out to him by the Supreme Court and orchestrated in chorus by the Hindu parties and social service organisations. They have possibly forgotten the Hindu genocide by Muslims who embrace`d Islamic Pakistan.

These parties need hardly to be reminded that neither at the time of India’s partition nor thereafter, any assurance of whatsoever nature has been given to the effect that India will remain ‘secular’ forever to anybody. In the history of a nation, a time comes when the basic structure of the Constitution and policies have to be critically reviewed in the interest of the nation.

Therefore, considering the escalation in hostile attitude of the oversized minority called Islam, it is necessary that the nation is declared as a Hindu Rashtra legitimately and by all means not withstanding the consequences that might follow such a decision. It is high time that the Hindutvavadi organisations both political as well as non-political read the writings on the walls very clearly and mend their ways appropriately instead of becoming hypocrites that would defeat the cause of Hindutva for no fault of the common peace-loving Sanatani Hindus.

8 SC FINES WIFE’S FATHER FOR ABUSING DUE PROCESS OF LAW

Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra on April 19 while allowing an appeal filed by a husband against the verdict of the Rajasthan High Court in a case titled, Prateek Bansal Vs. State of Rajasthan and Others depreciated the tendency of filing false cases under Section 498-A IPC . The apex court imposed the cost of Rs.5 lakh on the wife’s father for filing false cases of dowry harassment against the appellant husband at Hisar in Haryana and Udaipur in Rajasthan.

The court directed that the fine amount shall be deposited with the Registrar of the Apex court within four weeks and the same shall be transferred in equal proportion to the appellant husband and the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee.

8 MAN GETS BAIL AS TRIAL REMAINS INCONCLUSIVE EVEN AFTER 10 YEARS

The Supreme Court granted bail to an undertrial who has been languishing in jail since past ten years and his trial is not still concluded.

A division bench of Justice Abhay S. Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan were informed by the public prosecutor that still six witnesses were yet to be examined. The court ordered for the immediate release of the accused on bail while directing the accused not to adopt delaying tactics and cooperate with the trial court for expeditious completion of trial.

8 ADMISSION ON THE BASIS OF FAKE CASTE CERTIFICATE, A CRIME AGAINST SOCIETY

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court comprising Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranyamay Bhattacharya has deprecated the criminal activity of obtaining admission in MBBS course and termed it as a crime against society.

8 BAD WIFE COULD BE A GOOD MOTHER: BOMBAY HC

A single bench of Justice Rajesh Patil of the Bombay High Court has recently held that a woman who is not a good wife, could still be a good mother.

Turning down the plea of the husband, the court said that though allegation of bad character could be a ground for divorce, the same will not sustain in a petition for the custody of minor child. Consequently, the court granted custody of the 9-year-old daughter to the wife and dismissed the husband ‘ s plea for child custody.