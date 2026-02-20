MP: Women stabbed over stray dog dispute, 2 arrested

Bhopal: Two persons were arrested in connection with stabbing and attacking women with a sword following a dispute over stray dogs in Shravan Kanta Colony in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal, police said on Friday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ashok Singh Chauhan and Nafees Ansari, Ayodhya Nagar SHO Mahesh Lilhare said on Friday, adding that the accused have been booked under Section 296A, 351(2), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

According to police, Ashok Singh Chauhan, a resident of Sharda Kunj colony in the area, had a dispute with the residents of Shravan Kanta Colony over the stray dog issue.

On Friday morning, Singh, along with his companions, including Nafees Ansari, arrived at Shravan Kanta State Colony and hurled abuses at the residents regarding the dogs.

“Ashok Chouhan attacked two women, who were identified as Vandana Sen and Laxmi Thakur, residents of the colony. Both women were seriously injured in the attack and were admitted to the hospital for treatment,” Lilhare said.

“Absconding accused Ashok Singh Chauhan and Nafees Ansari were arrested following an extensive search from different locations. Police have also recovered the sword used in the crime,” he added.

Police said Chouhan was upset with residents as they had complained about the growing nuisance caused by stray dogs, stating that the animals frequently chased pedestrians, barked aggressively, and posed a threat to children and elderly residents.

Following these complaints, a dog squad from the municipal corporation had visited the area a few days earlier and captured stray dogs for sterilisation. After completing the required procedures, the dogs were released back into the locality.

Knowing that Chouhan brought those stray dogs back to the colony, the residents staged a protest.

In the meantime, an argument broke out between Chauhan and protesters, which escalated. Chauhan then returned with a sword and attacked the two women, causing serious injuries, according to police.



