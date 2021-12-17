Sheena Bora alive in Kashmir, claims Indrani

Mumbai: Indrani Mukherjea, the mother and prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, has written to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and requested the agency to further investigate the case as she claimed Sheena was alive and in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indrani, in her letter, said that one of her inmates in Byculla prison had told her that she had spotted Sheena in Kashmir some time ago.

Indrani has always maintained that Sheena has not been murdered and is alive and had gone abroad for her education in 2012, although Indrani could never prove her claims in any way.

A source close to Indrani confirmed that the letter was written based on input given by another jail inmate.

Indrani's lawyer Sana Raees Khan refused to confirm anything about the contents of the letter but said that she will file an application before Bombay High court on December 28 and only after filing that application, she will share the details of the letter written by Indrani to CBI. She also said that the contents of the letter will be shared with the special CBI court on the next date of the hearing.