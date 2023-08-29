Live
Shiv Sena Functionary Assaulted By Group In Thane District, Case Filed Against 20
- A local Shiv Sena leader in Maharashtra's Thane district was reportedly attacked by a group of individuals during an ongoing housing society election.
- A case has been registered against 20 individuals, with charges including unlawful assembly and assault. The victim suffered injuries and fears for his safety from the accused.
In Maharashtra's Thane district, a local Shiv Sena functionary was reportedly assaulted by a group of individuals, as confirmed by the police on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Sunday (August 27), prompting the Ambernath police station to file a case against 20 individuals, according to an official statement provided to news agency PTI.
Ajit Surendran Nair (39), who holds the position of shakha pramukh for a branch of the Shiv Sena (under the Eknath Shinde group) at Navre Park in Ambernath, detailed in his police complaint that during an ongoing election within a housing society in the locality on Sunday, an altercation transpired. As per the official account, the accused group arrived at the society and attempted to move the chairs designated for the society members. Nair objected to this, resulting in an alleged assault on him by the accused individuals. The attackers are also said to have issued threats of grave consequences, as reported in the complaint.
Subsequently, the victim, who sustained injuries, approached the Ambernath police station. The security personnel at the station referred him to a hospital for medical treatment.
Nair's complaint further stated his apprehensions regarding his safety from the individuals responsible for the attack, as noted in the First Information Report (FIR).
The police initiated proceedings based on the complaint, leading to the filing of an FIR against the 20 individuals involved. Among them, five have been identified. The charges under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) include unlawful assembly, rioting, causing hurt intentionally, and criminal intimidation, according to the official source.