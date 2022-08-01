Shiv Sena MP gives suspension notice in RS over arrest of party leader Sanjay Raut

After the arrest of Shiv Sena member Sanjay Raut in a land scam case, party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 citing the Centre's "misuse" of investigative agencies for political agendas and detaining opposition leaders in a bid to silence them.

Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials around midnight in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to Rs 1,034 crore Patra chawl land scam case.

Earlier on Sunday, Raut was taken into custody by the central agency.

The probe agency had sent several summons to the Sena leader which he skipped leading to his arrest.

A month ago, Raut had dared the ED to arrest him.

He will be presented before a Mumbai court this morning.

The ED had earlier sent Pune businessman Avinash Bhosale into custody in DHFL-Yes Bank case, and as per sources, Raut will be grilled in this matter too.

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal has also given suspension notice for discussion on GST and price rise.