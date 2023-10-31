Shiv Sena Rift: Decide by Dec 31 says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly to decide the disqualification petitions filed in relation to Shiv Sena rift and the Nationalist Congress Party rift by December 31, 2023, and January 31, 2024, respectively.

The bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was hearing the writ petitions filed by Sunil Prabhu, member of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) and Jayant Patil, member of NCP (Sharad Pawar) seeking expeditious decision by the Speaker on the disqualification petitions filed respectively against the Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar factions.

The bench expressed displeasure at the stand of the Assembly Speaker that he required time till February 29, 2024, to decide the disqualification petitions filed by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions in relation to the rift in the Shiv Sena party.

"Now he is saying he'll hear by 29 Feb 2024?" Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who had earlier pulled up the Speaker for delaying the hearing in the matter, expressed surprise. Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for Speaker Rahul Narwekar, said that the proceedings will be completed by January 31.



"He has to decide...finish it by December 31...", CJI Chandrachud stated.

"The proceedings cannot wrangle on until the elections are announced....", the CJI said reiterating the deadline of December 31. CJI pointed out that the Constitution Bench judgment in the Shiv Sena case was delivered in May this year and the incidents took place in July 2022.

Solicitor General, citing the impending Diwali vacations and the winter session of the Assembly, said that it will be unrealistic to expect a decision before January 31.