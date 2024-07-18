Shivaji's 'wagh-nakh' brought back from London, historian questions its 'authenticity'

New Delhi: The 'wagh-nakh' (tiger claws) used by the Maratha warrior Shivaji has been brought back from London and will be put on display in Maharashtra's Satara district from Friday.

These tiger claws are historically significant as they are believed to have been used by Shivaji during his legendary battle against Bijapur Sultanate's General Afzal Khan in 1659.

Ahead of the much-awaited public ceremony, a fresh controversy has broken out, with noted historian Indrajit Sawant questioning the authenticity of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 'wagh nakh'.

Indrajit, known for his extensive research on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, has claimed that the tiger claws are not original and such 'stunts' by the Maharashtra government amounted to 'befooling' the people.

He claimed that the genuine tiger claws are already housed in Maharashtra's Satara district.

Sawant is not alone in his scepticism. Former Shiv Sena (UBT) minister Aditya Thackeray had previously raised similar concerns about the credibility of the claws.

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey has also voiced doubts and called for an investigation.

"The claws brought, claiming to be original, are not convincing to us. Now, even historian Indrajit Sawant is questioning their credibility. The BJP needs to carefully consider what is correct and what is not," he emphasised.

Responding to charges, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar stated, "No one has claimed that the 'wagh nakh' or the tiger claws being brought from London were used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj."

He also refuted claims of exorbitant expenses, clarifying that Rs 14.08 lakh was spent on travel and agreement formalities altogether.

According to Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, the 'wagh nakh' has been received and will be on display in Chhatrapati Shivaji Sangrahalay (museum), which the common people can see and take pride in.

The tiger claws will be in Maharashtra for three years, as per an agreement with the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.