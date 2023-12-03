Shivraj win Budhni by over 1 lakh votes, Kamal Nath secures victory from Chhindwara by 36K votes

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday secured a landslide victory from Budhni Assembly constituency in Sehore district.

Chouhan defeated Congress candidate and TV actor Vikram (Sharma) Mastal by 1.04 lakh votes.

Chouhan garnered 1,64,951 votes (70.7 per cent vote share) while Mastal trailed far behind with a mere 59,977 votes — creating a victory margin of 1,04,974 votes.

Beside Budhni, the BJP has also won other three seats – Sehore, Astha, and Pichhore in the home district of Chouhan.

BJP candidates Sudesh Rai won Sehore seat by 37,851 votes, Gopal Singh won Astha seat by 7,903 votes, and Karan Singh Verma won Ichhawar seat by 16,346 votes.

On the BJP’s clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh along with neighboring Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Chouhan said gave credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for the results.

However, Chouhan also mentioned that he never felt the atmosphere of anti-incumbency against his government during the election campaign.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh. The work done by the double-engine government, and MP government’s Ladli scheme, has helped uplift people and improve their lives. All of us have worked hard together,” he added.

Madhya Pradesh Congress P:resident Kamal Nath, who led the party’s campaign, secured victory from his bastion Chhindwara by 36,594 votes, defeating BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu.

The veteran Congress leader congratulated the BJP on its victory.

"We accept the decision of Madhya Pradesh voters in this contest of democracy. We, being the opposition party, will stick to our duty. I congratulate the BJP and hope that they will live up to the people’s support they got," he said at a press conference.