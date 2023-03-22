Shobhakruth- Tough Time for Politicians

PM Narendra Modi- date of birth 17th sep 1950 at 11.40am Gujarat. Birth star Anuradha 2nd charan. Moon sign Scorpio. Ascendant Scorpio.





Here Lagna lord mars is occupied in lagna along with 9th lord moon. Hence native will have Chandra mangala yoga, neechabhanga raja yoga and richika maha purusha yoga etc. hence native will have courageous nature and he will have more longevity. From the moon sign, the 4th house is occupied by Jupiter. Hence native will have gajakesari yoga. Hence he came from a very poor family and reached top position. He will have very good contacts with foreign countries. He is non corrupt and a dynamic leader.





From 03.05.2021 to 03.05.2028, native will run mars major period. During this period, native will get excellent skills. Because mars is lagna lord and occupied in lagna. From 25.09.2023 to 03.11.2024, native will run from the Mars major period to the Saturn sub period. This is a difficult time. He will get unexpected incidents, minor health problems. 18.01.2023 to 28.03.2025 native will run ardhashtama shani. During this period, there are a lot of disturbances with subordinates and state chief ministers. Even then, in the 2024 elections, BJP will capture 325 to 350 seats compulsorily.





BRS Bhartiya Rashtra Samithi. Formation day 9th December 2022 at 1.20pm. Birth star mrugashira 4th charan. Sign Gemini. Ascendant Meena lagna. Here lagna lord Jupiter is occupied in lagna. Hence lagna will have very good strength. Due to this reason, in coming parliament elections, the party will get mixed results. Here the 2nd house is occupied by Rahu. 9th lord Mars is in the 3rd house. The 5th lord moon is in the 4th house. 8th house occupied by Ketu. The 6th lord sun is in the 9th house. 10th house occupied by Venus and mercury. 11th house occupied by Saturn. In the navamsa chart, Venus and Mercury occupied their own house. From 16.05.2023 to 29.01.2026, BRS will run rahu major period by rahu sub period. Here Rahu is occupied by Bharani star. Bharani is ruled by Venus. For Meena lagna, Venus is 3rd n 8th lord. He occupied the 10th house. Hence, coming parliament elections, BRS will get very few seats in India. Due to KCR's personal horoscope, he will become CM only for Telangana state. During campaigning, he will get unexpected incidents in India. From the moon sign, from 23.04.2023 to may 2024, Jupiter will occupy 11th house, Saturn in 9th house and Rahu in 10th house. Due to this planetary positions, BRS party will form the Government in Telangana. Party will get 70 seats compulsorily.





KCR Telangana state CM — date of birth 17th February 1954 at 10.30 am, Karimnagar. Birth star Ashlesha 4th charan. Ascendant Aries, moon sign cancer. Here lagna lord is occupied by Scorpio. Hence native's lagna will be very strong. Due to this reason, native will make very hasty decisions. He is an outspoken person. He will have very good leadership qualities. 3 planets, mercury, sun and Venus occupied the 11th house. Hence he is an orator. 2nd house occupied by Jupiter. 3rd house occupied by Ketu. 4th house occupied by the moon. Mainly 10th n 11th lord Saturn occupied an exalted position. Hence Shashi maha purusha yoga has been formed. Due to this yoga, he will attract mass public.





From 04.09.2006 to 04.09.2024, native running Rahu major Period. Here Rahu occupied the 9th house. Hence during this period, he became CM twice for Telangana state. From 16.08.2023 to 04.09.2024 native will run rahu major period by mars sub period. During this period native will get excellent developments and he will have a difference of opinion with central govt. from moon sign, native will run ashtama shani from 18th January 2023 to 28th march 2025. During this period, native will get health problems and his subordinates will join another party. Unexpected incidents will happen. Even then, in the 2024 assembly elections, KCR will become CM compulsorily.





India, 15 August 1947, 12 midnight. New Delhi. Birth star Pushyami 1st charan. Zodiac sign cancer. Ascendant Taurus.

Janma Lagna occupied by Rahu and seventh house occupied by Ketu. Seventh and 12th lord Mars is in Second house. Third house occupied by Venus, moon, Mercury sun and Saturn. Sixth house occupied by Jupiter. All planets occupied in between Rahu and Ketu. This is called Kalasarpa yoga. Due to this yoga, even after completing 75 years, India is still in developing country. Most of the politicians are corrupted.





From 6 September 2015 to 6 September 2025 India running moon major period. During this period, moon will give excellent results. From 2015. India is slowly developing. From sixth of December 2022 to 6 July 2023 country will run moon major period by Ketu sub period. During this period, unexpected incidents will happen.





From 23 April 2023 to 1 May 2024 Jupiter will occupy Aries. He will conjoin with Rahu. Hence, guru Chandala yoga has been formed. Due to this yoga from May 2023 onwards there will be recession. Financial position will be very tight. Drastic changes will happen. Politicians will get bad name. Some of them will go to prison in border areas. Our country will have more tension between Pakistan and China. From 21 March 2023, 2254 hrs the New Year Shobhakruthu will begin. Birth star uttarabhadra 1st charan. Zodiac sign pisces, ascendant Scorpio. Lagna lord Mars is in eighth house. First house tells about people's welfare, country's unity, health and ministry of home will come under first house. First Lord is in eighth house. hence, many scams will happen in defence department. There will be lot of agitations. Government will not have peace of mind. Second house tells about finance of the country. Fifth house tells about educational institutions, about children and health of the children. Second and fifth Lord Jupiter has been posted in fifth house . Hence country's financial position will be excellent. Malefic Mars aspecting second house. Hence, there will be corruption in each and every state. Third house tells about Railways. Communications, broadcasting





newspapers, electronic media, Ministry of commerce, Road, and transport, postal and telegraph and neighbouring countries. Third Lord Saturn occupied in fourth house and fourth house aspected by malefic Mars. Hence, India will get lot of disturbance with Pakistan and China. There may be terrorist attacks in India.





Fourth house tells about agriculture. Fourth Lord Saturn is in fourth house. Hence during this year agriculture will be in good position. Farmers will get more profits.





Fifth house tells about children. Children's education will be very good. Educational institutions will get more profits. Jupiter is karaka for education. He conjoined with Rahu on 23rd April. Hence, there will be some scams in educational institutions between 23 April 2023 to May 2024.





Sixth house tells about litigation, borrowing of the country. Sixth sixth Lord mars is in eighth hours. hence country will have to borrow from other countries. Lot of changes may happen in judicial. Supreme Court will take important decisions. People will not have satisfaction in this year. Some states may dissolve their assembly. Seventh house tells about Ministry of external affairs, foreign policies, foreign affairs and relations with ambassadors, war and international disputes, marriages and divorce. Seventh Lord Venus is in sixth house along with Rahu. Central government will have lot of disturbances with foreign countries. Women should be very careful this year because Venus is conjoined with Rahu. Business will be average. Stock exchange will be average share market will go on a slow pace.





Eighth house tells about criminals underworld smuggling, peoples health. This year, there will be earthquakes in many states. Ninth house tells about Supreme Court, pilgrimages and religious institutions. Ninth Lord moon is in fifth house along with Jupiter. Hence, the Supreme Court will take good decisions. People will travel to pilgrimages.





10th house tells about government administration. 10th Lord is in fifth house along with Jupiter and moon. Hence this year our honourable Prime Minister will take very good decisions. He will give more benefits to common people. Hence he will be attracted by people. 11th house tells about Parliament And Ministry of finance and opposition parties. 11th Lord Mercury is in fifth house. Hence, opposition parties will give good cooperation to government. 12th house indicates viral infections. 12th house occupied by Ketu. Government should take more care in border areas. Innocent people will be killed by terrorists. Unexpected incidents will happen. Very big scams will happen in hospitals.





Naveen Patnaik-Date of birth 16 October 1946 Time of birth 1:10 AM Place of birth Cuttack. Natives birth star Mrugashira 4th charan. Zodiac sign Gemini. Ascendant cancer. Lagna lord moon is in 12th house. Hence his Lagna lord will be very weak. Seventh and eighth Lord Saturn is occupied in Lagna. Hence native will have more patience And he will be honest, straightforward and sincere And non-corrupted person. Due to this reason he became chief minister of Orissa for five times. Second lord sun is in third House. Hence he will have more courageous nature. He will be unmarried. Fourth house occupied by mercury Jupiter and Mars and aspecting 10th house. Hence he has dedicated his life to the development of Poor people. Fifth house occupied by Venus and Ketu. He will be very kind human being and God-fearing person.





From 15 March 2017 to 15 March 2024 native will run Ketu Major period. From 19 March 2023 to 15 March 2024 Native will run Ketu major period by mercury Sub period. During this period he will get minor health problems and disappointments and failures in each and every issue. From 15 March 2024 to 15 July 2027 native will run Venus major period. For cancer ascendant Venus is fourth and 11th Lord. Hence he is badhakadipathi for this lagna. Venus has been occupied in Anuradha Star. This star is ruled by Saturn. Hence from 2024 to 2027 Venus major period by Venus Sub period. During this Venus major period he will get major health problems And more disappointments. Hence he should perform the japa of Venus compulsorily. From moon sign 23 April 2023 to 01st may 2024 Jupiter will be in 11th house. Hence 2023 is very good period for Odisha chief Minister Mr Naveen Patnaik.









Nitish Kumar, Bihar, CM- date of birth, 1 March 1951, time 01.05 pm, place Patna. Birth star Jyeshta 2nd charan. Zodiac sign Scorpio. Ascendant Gemini. Here Lagna lord Mercury is occupied in ninth house. Lagna tells about persons character, structure determination and courage. Lagna lord Mercury is in ninth house along with Rahu, Jupiter and sun. Hence, native will be highly intelligent. And he will be cunning and an opportunist person. After taking help from people, he will then leave them. Saturn is in fourth house. Hence, native will have more longevity. Third House occupied by Ketu. Hence, he will have more daring nature. Second Lord moon is in sixth house in neechabhanga position. Dhanakaraka Jupiter is in ninth house. Hence he has become chief minister for last three consecutive times. From 19 January 2012 to 19th Jan 2030, native will run, Raahu major period. Here Rahu has occupied ninth house in PurvaBhadra Star. Purva Bhadra ruled by Jupiter. Hence during this period he got excellent developments. Hence he became chief minister continuously. From 7 August 2023 to 7 August 2026, native will run Rahu major period by Venus sub period. During this period, he will get excellent developments. Some female politicians will backstab him during this particular period. Hence he should perform japa of Rahu and Venus compulsorily. From moon sign 18 January 2023 to 28 March 2025, native will run Ardhashtama shani. During this period, he will get health problems and difference of opinion with RJD party. Unfortunately, he will quit from RJD party. The year 2023 is average for Nitish Kumar.





formation day 14.03.2014 at 7 pm in Hyderabad. Birth star makha 2nd charn. Janma lagna kanya. Here lagna lord mercury is in 6th house along with 12th lord sun. Hence party lagna will be very weak. Due to this reason, this party will not have a long life. From Janma lagna, 2nd house occupied by Saturn, Rahu and mars. Here the 2nd house is also spoiled. Hence nobody will be interested to join this party. 5th house occupied by Venus. 8th house occupied by Ketu and 10th house occupied by Jupiter. From 18.04.2018 to 18.04.2038, the party will run on Venus' major period. During this period. Party will get excellent improvements. From 18.08.2022 to 18.04.2024 the party will run on the moon's major period. Here the 11th lord moon is in the 12th house. From the moon sign, the 7th house is occupied by Saturn. From 30th October 2023 onwards, Rahu will occupy the 8th house. Both Saturn and Rahu are in bad positions. From 23.04.2023 upto may 2024, Jupiter is in 9th house. In AP assembly elections, this party will be disappointed.





formation day 6 April 1980. Time of birth 11:40 AM in New Delhi. Birth star Jyeshta 3rd Padam. Rashi Scorpio, Janma Lagna Gemini (midhuna). Lagna Lord mercury is in ninth house. Hence party's Lagna lord will have strong position. Hence this party is continuing for the last 42 years. From 06.05.2018 to 06.05.2028, This party is running moon major period. Hence during this period the party will capture many states. From 6 August 2022 to 6 March 2024 this party will run moon major period by Saturn sub period. During this period the party will get more enemies from opposition parties and Some senior members will quit from this party.





The senior members will have difference of opinion with Prime Minister. From 6 March 2024 to 6th August 2025 this party will run moon major period by mercury sub-period. In the coming Parliamentary elections this party will form the government and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister again. From moon sign 18 January 2023 to 28.03.2025, This party will run Ardhashtama Shani.From 23 April 2023 May 2024, Jupiter will occupy Seventh house from moon sign. Hence in the coming Parliamentary elections, BJP Will capture 325 to 350 seats compulsorily. Some of the senior members will get health problems.