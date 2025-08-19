  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Shukla meets PM

Shukla meets PM
x
Highlights

Astronaut gifts Axiom-4 mission patch

New Delhi: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Monday. Modi welcomed Shukla, the pilot of the Axiom-4 Space Mission to the International Space Station (ISS), with a warm hug and walked alongside with his arm on the astronaut’s shoulder, highlighting the significance of the moment.

During the meeting, Shukla presented the Axiom-4 mission patch to the Prime Minister and shared photographs of the Earth taken from the ISS. Shukla, who returned to India early Sunday, had received a rousing welcome at the Delhi airport. After the meeting, Modi took to X and posted, “Had a great interaction with Shubhanshu Shukla. We discussed a wide range of subjects including his experiences in space, progress in science & technology as well as India’s ambitious Gaganyaan mission. India is proud of his feat.”

Earlier in the day, Shukla was honoured in the Lok Sabha during a special discussion celebrating his milestone mission. Shukla completed an 18-day Axiom-4 mission on July 15, conducting over 60 experiments with three other crew members aboard the ISS—a key step towards India’s human spaceflight ambitions under the Gaganyaan programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick