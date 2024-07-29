  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Silver, cash looted from Kolkata trader

Silver, cash looted from Kolkata trader
x
Highlights

Berhampur: Mithun Mandal, a trader from Kolkata, was robbed of 17 kg silver and Rs 5 lakh cash while travelling to his hometown in a private bus near...

Berhampur: Mithun Mandal, a trader from Kolkata, was robbed of 17 kg silver and Rs 5 lakh cash while travelling to his hometown in a private bus near Bhejiput Square on NH 16 at Khallikote in Ganjam district on Friday night.

The incident took place when the bus halted at Bhejiput to allow passengers to refresh and have snacks. Mandal stepped out to have tea, leaving the two bags, containing valuables and cash, on his sleeper seat.

“I was travelling to Kolkata from Berhampur. I got off the bus to have snacks. The bags were missing when I boarded the bus again a few minutes later. Some passengers said they had seen two persons taking my bags,” Mandal claimed.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the incident on the basis of a complaint filed by Mandal.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X