Similipal tigress ‘Zeenat’ enters Jharkhand

Baripada: Three-year-old tigress ‘Zeenat’, which was released into the wild in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district, has entered adjoining Jharkhand, a top forest officer said on Monday. The tigress, which was brought from Maharashtra, was released into the wild in STR on November 24.

Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF)-cum-Field Director of STR, Prakash Chand Gogineni, said the tigress was in good health and has entered a forest in Jharkhand, which is linked with STR in the north.

“The tigress, Zeenat, is now located roaming in Jharkhand after leaving Similipal area. She entered a forest in Jharkhand on Sunday and her movement is being monitored by a team,” Gogineni said, adding that forest officials of Jharkhand have also been informed and they are also keeping track of the movement of the tigress.

’Zeenat’ was brought to Similipal from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra on November 15 and was kept in an enclosure before being released into the wild.

A special team of STR was keeping a vigil on her movement in the forest though a radio collar fitted to her neck. Asked about the other tigress ‘Jamuna’, which was also brought from Maharashtra on October 27, Gogineni said, “Tigress Jamuna has been roaming in STR area for about one month. She is in good health.” As per the All Odisha Tiger Estimation (AOTE) 2023-24 report, Similipal has around 27 tigers and 12 cubs.