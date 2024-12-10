Live
Just In
Singapore Prez to visit Odisha in January
Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will visit Odisha in January.
Bhubaneswar: Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam will visit Odisha in January. This was stated by Simon Wong, the High Commissioner of Singapore to India, after his meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Tuesday. Wong said Singapore would be the first country partner for 'Utkarsh Odisha- Make in Odisha Conclave 2025'.
Singapore is one of the largest sources of FDI in this country. India too has a strong presence in Singapore through its companies in IT, banking and manufacturing. With shared values of democracy, innovation and sustainable development, both nations are keen to strengthen ties for mutual growth and regional stability.
During his visit to Singapore in November, Majhi had requested the Singapore government to arrange a visit of the President to Odisha. Accepting the invitation of the Chief Minister, the President has decided to come to Odisha during his India visit.