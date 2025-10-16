Live
Singer Maithili Thakur in BJP 2nd list for Bihar polls
Highlights
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a second list of 12 candidates for Bihar Assembly Elections, naming singer Maithili Thakur as a candidate from Alinagar.
The list also names Ram Chandra Prasad from Hayaghat, Vinay Kumar Singh from Sonepur, Anand Mishra, an IPS, from Buxar and Siyaram Singh from Barh. Birendra Kumar and Mahesh Paswan have been named candidates from Rosera and Agiaon seats.
Meanwhile, Ranjan Kumar will contest from Muzaffarpur and Subhash Singh from Gopalganj seat. The fresh list of candidates came a day after the BJP announced the first list of 71 candidates, naming Deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary from Tarapur, deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha from Lakhisarai.
