Singhvi lauds Atishi, hopes she’ll take on dictatorial forces

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Tuesday congratulated AAP leader Atishi on being chosen as the next Delhi chief minister and wished that she would effectively take on dictatorial forces and work towards a developed national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party unanimously agreed on Tuesday that Atishi will be Delhi’s new chief minister after Arvind Kejriwal proposed her name as his successor in a meeting of the party’s legislators.

“Many congratulations @AtishiAAP Ji. Wish you would take effectively on dictatorial forces and work towards a developed and dynamic Dilli,” Singhvi, a Rajya Sabha MP of the Congress, said in a post on X. Singhvi tagged a September 14 post by Atishi in which she had said, “Dr. Singhvi: We will always be indebted to you for leading this legal fight against a dictatorial govt, that was out to crush.”

Atishi, 43, holds 14 portfolios, including finance, education and revenue and was amongst those holding the fort while Kejriwal was in jail. She will be the third woman chief minister of Delhi after Congress’ Sheila Dikshit and BJP’s Sushma Swaraj.

A day after being granted bail by the Supreme Court in the excise policy case last week, Kejriwal met senior advocate Singhvi The Aam Aadmi Party had said that the party convener had thanked Singhvi for strongly putting his case before the Supreme Court. Singhvi has been appearing for the AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, in the excise policy-related cases in the Supreme Court.