Sisodia, Sanjay, Kavitha named in chargesheet

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha have been named in the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi liquor policy case. Kavitha was part of the 'South group' which paid Rs 100 crore in kickbacks to AAP leaders in exchange for undue benefits under the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, the ED has alleged in its chargesheet.

The chargesheet, filed before a special judge at Rouse Avenue district court, has relied on the statement of Indospirits MD Sameer Mahendru, who is an accused in the alleged money-laundering case. Mahendru allegedly told ED that he was approached by members of the 'South group,' who expressed an interest in his company. His initial pushback against this partnership fizzled out after a promise by AAP communications in-charge Vijay Nair to provide him with a wholesale business.