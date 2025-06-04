Sisodia slams BJP over demolition of slums

New Delhi: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi, accusing it of targeting slum dwellers and betraying its pre-election promises.

Addressing a press briefing, Sisodia alleged that since coming to power, the BJP-led administration has prioritized the demolition of slum settlements rather than fulfilling its commitment to provide housing. “The BJP had promised to offer homes where the slums exist, but that promise has turned out to be an empty slogan,” he said.

Referring to the recent demolition of the Madrasi Camp in the Jangpura Assembly constituency, Sisodia said hundreds of families, including labourers, domestic workers, rickshaw pullers, and daily wage earners—who contribute to the functioning of the capital—have been rendered homeless. “The very people who power the city with their hard work are being displaced with bulldozers,” he stated.

Sisodia questioned the silence and absence of elected representatives during these demolitions. “Where are the MLAs now? The people are not getting any answers. Even the basic facilities of water and electricity are being taken away, along with the roofs over their heads,” he said. “Is this what is meant by ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’?”

According to Sisodia, the slum dwellers shared with him their deep anguish. Many of them, he noted, have lived in these settlements for over five decades. “Even the alternative housing provided is far from their original locations, disrupting lives and livelihoods,” he added.

He also highlighted the plight of vulnerable groups. “There are elderly people, children, and women who are the sole breadwinners in their families. Many earn a living through domestic work like cleaning and mopping. They cannot afford rent, nor do they have anywhere else to go.”