Sivaganga custodial death: Vijay leads TVK's protest in Chennai demanding justice

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay is leading a large-scale protest at Sivananda Salai in Chennai, demanding justice for Ajith Kumar, a 27-year-old man who allegedly died in police custody in Sivaganga district.

The demonstration has drawn thousands of party supporters from across Tamil Nadu and marks Vijay's first major political mobilisation since the launch of TVK.

Kumar, a private security guard at the historic Madapuram Temple in Thiruppuvanam, was reportedly picked up by the Thiruppuvanam police on June 13, 2025, in connection with a temple theft case.

He was allegedly detained illegally without a formal arrest and subjected to custodial torture. He died the following day under suspicious circumstances.

Kumar's death sparked outrage across the state, with his family and rights activists alleging gross police brutality and cover-up. Subsequent post-mortem findings and judicial intervention revealed signs of torture.

A sessions court confirmed that Ajith had suffered severe injuries consistent with custodial violence.

The case is now being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

TVK has called for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under High Court supervision, citing concerns over continued custodial deaths and systemic impunity in the police force.

Vijay, who met families of several custodial death victims on Saturday, has described the protest as a call for "accountability and reform in the state's criminal justice system."

Senior TVK leaders, including N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K G Arunraj, and CTR Nirmal Kumar, are on stage during the demonstration.

TVK has alleged that police are attempting to block cadres from entering the city, particularly from southern districts like Sivaganga and Madurai.

The protest venue, Sivananda Salai and its surrounding areas, including Kamarajar Road and Walajah Road, have been brought under tight security, with a heavy police presence deployed to maintain order and manage the large turnout.

TVK has stated that the protest is not merely about Ajith Kumar's case, but a larger movement against police "excesses" and to demand systemic accountability in custodial practices across Tamil Nadu.