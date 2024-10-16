Sivamani new Indian Coast Guard chief

New Delhi: Paramesh Sivamani, who specialises in navigation and direction, has taken over as the 26th director general of the Indian Coast Guard.

The Flag Officer, during his illustrious career spanning over three and a half decades, has served in various capacities in ashore and afloat appointments. Sivamani’s sea commands include all major vessels of the Indian Coast Guard which include Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel ‘Samar’ and Offshore Patrol Vessel ‘Vishwast’, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The Flag Officer was at the helm of the Coast Guard Region (East), Coast Guard Region (West), Coast Guard Commander Eastern Seaboard). An alumnus of the National Defence College and Defence Services Staff College, Sivamani was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General in September 2022, and was subsequently posted at the Coast Guard Headquarters here.

He was given the additional charge of Director General Coast Guard in August 2024, it said. During the period, many significant operations and exercises were accomplished that includes seizure of drugs or narcotic substance and gold worth crores of rupees, rescue of mariners during severe cyclonic storms, joint exercises with the foreign coast guards, anti-poaching operations, humanitarian assistance during cyclones and naturals calamities and coastal security exercises, it added.

The Flag Officer was conferred with the Tatrakshak Medal in 2014 and the President Tatrakshak Medal in 2019 for his illustrious service. He was also awarded the DG Coast Guard Commendation in 2012 and Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (East) Commendation in 2009, the ministry said.