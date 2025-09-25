Live
Six die in bus-truck crash in Sundargarh
Rourkela: At least six persons were killed in a collision between a truck and a bus with passengers on board in Sundargarh district on Thursday. The accident occurred on National Highway 520 in Balang area when the bus, which was on its way from Rourkela to Koida, took the wrong route due to the repair work on the road.
"Five persons were killed on the spot, and another succumbed to his injuries later. At least 10 others were critically injured," DIG, Western Range, Brijesh Kumar Rai said. Local police, fire and emergency service personnel were engaged in the rescue operation, he said.
"Those who are critically injured have been shifted to a government hospital in Rourkela, while others are undergoing treatment at Koida and Lahunipada health centres,” the DIG said.