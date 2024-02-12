Six die in two road mishaps

Bhubaneswar: Six persons died while several others sustained grievous injuries in two road accidents in Jharsuguda and Bhadrak districts on Sunday.

“In the first incident, five persons died in Jharsuguda district after a pickup van carrying 14 passengers, including a two-month old baby, going towards Belpahar, collided head-on with a speeding trailer coming from the opposite direction on National Highway-49 at Lakhanpur on Sunday. The accident was so severe that both the vehicles turned sideways following the collision,” said a police official.

The injured persons were rushed to Community Health Centre (CHC), Lakhanpur by the locals present at the spot. Four persons were declared dead at the CHC while another person, undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), Jharsuguda, succumbed to injuries later.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old person died on the spot following a head-on collision between an SUV and a truck near Aradi Chowk in Bhadrak district in the wee hours on Sunday. As many as 10 persons, including two minors, were returning to their native at Gopalpur in Balasore district in Bolero after having a ‘darshan’ of Lord Jagannath at Puri, when the accident took place.

Three injured persons are undergoing treatment at the DHH, Bhadrak while six seriously injured have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack.