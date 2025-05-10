Six flights cancelled from Patna

Patna: Six flights from Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna have been cancelled until Sunday as tensions escalate between India and Pakistan.According to airport officials, the cancelled flights include routes to Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, and Hindon (Ghaziabad).

These include four Indigo Airlines flights (Bhubaneswar-Patna) and Patna-Bhubaneswar, (Chandigarh-Patna) and Patna-Chandigarh and two Air India Express services (Hindon-Patna) and Patna-Hindon. In the last two days, the footfall at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport has been reduced by 1,000 passengers.

While Patna airport remains operational, the cancellations are due to heightened airspace restrictions and security protocols following the Indian Armed Forces’ precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday.