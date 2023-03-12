SKM declares statewide stir on March 13

New Delhi: In protest against the CBI' raids on the premises of two leading members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the Punjab unit of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday announced that it would burn effigies of the central government in all districts of Punjab on March 13.

In addition, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) announced it would hold a sit-in near Parliament in Delhi on March 20 over the failure to meet farmers' demands. The decision was taken at a meeting of 32 farmer unions held in Ludhiana on Friday afternoon.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha seems to be very upset with the CBIs raid on its leaders. The CBI had raided various properties of Bharatiya Kisan Union president Ajmer Singh Lakhowal, including a petrol pump in Samala, his son Harinder Singh Lakhowals house in Mohali and properties of Bhartiya Kisan Sangh president Satnam Singh Behru in Patiala, in its nationwide raids on February 21. Sources have revealed that the raids were a part of an investigation into allegations of corruption against officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), who had procured substandard quality grains to benefit rice mill owners, officials and other traders. An FIR in this regard was registered by the CBI in January. The authorities have seized some documents of the two leaders.

Regarding this action of CBI, Harinder Singh Lakhowal said: "The central government is trying to intimidate us through this action, while they are not fulfilling our promises. We have planned to march towards the Parliament on March 20. Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU's Dakonda unit, said that effigies would be burnt by all the 32 farmer unions of Punjab under the banner of SKM.