Smoke detected in Saudi flight
Lucknow: A Saudia Airlines Jeddah-Lucknow flight carrying 242 Haj pilgrims triggered an alarm at the airport here after smoke was detected from the wheels of the aircraft while landing, sources said on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday morning at the city's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, and all passengers were deboarded safely. No harm was caused to the aircraft. "Smoke was detected from the wheels of a Saudi Aircraft that was bringing back 242 Haj Yatris from Jeddah," the sources said.
