Smriti Irani Lashes Out At Rahul Gandhi's UK Speech

Union Minister Smriti Irani addressed and slam Rahul Gandhi's comments regarding the Indian democracy in the UK. The second portion of Parliament's budget session, which began on Monday, has been repeatedly interrupted due to Gandhi's recent comments made in the UK.

There were numerous lies told while Prime Minister Modi was in charge that served as the basis for Rahul Gandhi's speech in England. He insisted that he didn't have access to Indian universities or dialogue. Smriti Irani said that in Rahul Gandhi's view it was a sign that democracy was dying. As a result, according to her, Rahul Gandhi must apologise to India for his comments made in the UK.

She also remarked that "his hatred for PM Modi has now turned into hatred for the nation." She added that he insulted the country while on foreign soil. Rahul Gandhi disregarded authorities like the SC and EC.

Meanwhile, the deadlock between the BJP and Congress leaders over Gandhi's criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government caused Parliament to adjourn earlier on Tuesday. Gandhi was asked to apologise by the saffron party for his alleged comments in London.