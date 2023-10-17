Live
Solar fencing of UP wildlife sanctuaries, process begins
Lucknow: The forest department in Uttar Pradesh has started the tender process for installing solar fencing in regions under the forest department, which have been experiencing man-animal conflicts.
S.K. Sharma, the principal chief conservator of forest in Uttar Pradesh, said, “On a trial basis, solar fences were installed at several locations a few months ago, and now the installation process will be extended to all conflict-prone areas. We have initiated the tender process for the same.”
Uttar Pradesh is home to several tiger reserves, including Amangarh Tiger Reserve, Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, and Ranipur Tiger Reserve.
According to the 2014 tiger census, Uttar Pradesh had 117 tigers. By 2018, this number had risen to 173, and in the 2022 census report, it reached 205.
The trial phase involved fencing the buffer zone of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR).
According to a forest official, these solar fences of an appropriate height are designed to deliver a ‘very light shock’ to animals attempting to cross, aiming to maintain a safe separation between wild animals and humans.
In addition to the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Pilibhit, fencing was also one at the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Bahraich.