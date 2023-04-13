Soldier Dies During Accidental Firing In Bhatinda

A soldier was shot and died on Wednesday at around 4.30 p.m. in an accident that had nothing to do with the killings at the Bathinda military station on Wednesday. This incident was totally separte from the first incident that took place at Bathinda Military Station which resulted in 4 fatalities around 4.30 am.



The Army authorities also confirmed that this incident had nothing to do with the first one. In the second occurrence, the soldier was assigned sentry duty and his service weapon. Next to him, a weapon and a cartridge casing from the same weapon were discovered. He has a wound close to his right temporal area. According to a statement from the Army, the incident appears to be a suicide attempt. The soldier returned from leave on April 11.

The incident happened around 12 hours after the Bathinda Military Station shooting, which resulted in the deaths of four jawans.

Gurdeep Singh, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bathinda Cantt, claimed that they learned of the soldier's passing on Wednesday night. According to the SHO, a case has been opened and, on the surface, it appears to be an accident-related shooting case. Laghu Raj Shankar was named as the deceased.

Furthermore, the Punjab Police filed a FIR against two unidentified suspects based on the statement of Major Ashutosh Shukla, a witness to the earlier military station shooting, and the investigation into that incident is still ongoing.

After their shift, two masked guys wearing white kurta pyjamas attacked the four jawans as they slept in their dormitories while brandishing rifles and other sharp-edged weapons. The INSAS rifle and ammunition have been located.