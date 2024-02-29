Soldier injured in accidental firing in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: A soldier was injured in an accidental firing on Thursday along the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K’s Poonch district.

Officials said that the 27-year old soldier sustained an injury in his left foot after his service rifle went off accidentally in the Krishna Ghati (KG) sector of the LoC.

The injured soldier was part of a patrolling team in the KG sector when the accident took place.

“He slipped after losing balance and during this his service rifle went off accidentally.

“He has been shifted to hospital where he is under treatment now,” the officials said.