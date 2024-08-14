Live
Just In
Somesh takes charge as Dhenkanal Collector
Highlights
Somesh Kumar Upadhyay took charge as Collector and District Magistrate of Dhenkanal on Monday
Dhenkanal: Somesh Kumar Upadhyay took charge as Collector and District Magistrate of Dhenkanal on Monday. After assuming charge, he heard grievances of people at tribal-dominated Kankadahada block. As many as 84 petitions were heard, 62 of them being individual and 22 concerning village problems. He released Rs 30,000 under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund .
Earlier, Upadhyay was Collector and District Magistrate in Deogarh. He was apprised about the ongoing development works by the senior officers.
