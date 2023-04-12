  • Menu
Sonia attacks Modi govt for 'dismantling democracy'

Sonia attacks Modi govt for dismantling democracy
Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said with the Narendra Modi government bent on "misusing every power" and elections approaching in several key states, her party will take its message directly to people and join hands with all like-minded parties to defend the Constitution.

In an Op-Ed in an English daily, Sonia Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Modi and his government of "systematically dismantling" the legislature, the executive and the judiciary, saying their actions demonstrate a "deep-rooted disdain" for democracy.

