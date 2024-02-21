Live
Sonia elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha
Highlights
Jaipur: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on Tuesday, officials said. The BJP's Chunnilal Garasiya and Madan Rathore were also elected unopposed to the Upper House from the state, they said.
Tuesday was the last day for withdrawing nominations. As no other candidate was contesting against the three leaders, they were elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, Assembly Secretary Mahaveer Prasad Sharma said. The tenure of Rajya Sabha members Manmohan Singh (Congress) and Bhupendra Yadav (BJP) is ending on April 3.
