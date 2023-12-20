Sonia Gandhi Lambasts Modi Government For Suspension Of Opposition MPs, Citing Democracy Erosion

Sonia Gandhi, the Chief of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP), expressed strong criticism towards the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday, particularly addressing the suspension of opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. In her condemnation, she asserted that the actions of the government had resulted in the strangulation of democracy. What drew particular concern was the unprecedented suspension of 141 opposition MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, a move she deemed as unjustifiable, especially considering that their suspension was allegedly triggered by the mere act of raising a reasonable and legitimate demand.

Sonia Gandhi further articulated her support for the opposition MPs who were demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the security breach that occurred in Parliament on December 13. According to her, the opposition's request was not unreasonable; they simply sought a statement in the Lok Sabha from the Home Minister addressing the exceptional events that transpired on that date.

By voicing her concerns and standing in solidarity with the suspended MPs, Sonia Gandhi aimed to underscore the perceived infringement on democratic values and parliamentary norms. Her statement emphasized the need for transparency, accountability, and open dialogue in addressing the security issues within the Parliament, portraying the government's actions as stifling the democratic process rather than fostering a conducive environment for constructive debate and discussion.