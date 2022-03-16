Sonia Gandhi removes Congress chiefs of five States

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday asked chiefs of its Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur units to resign amid continued rumblings in the party following its abject loss in the Assembly elections in these States.

The sabre rattling in the Congress, meanwhile, intensified as Gandhi family loyalists lashed out at their colleague Kapil Sibal for his remarks that the Gandhis should step aside and pave the way for some other leader at the helm, accusing him of speaking the language of the BJP and the RSS.

The axe fell on the Congress's satraps, including its Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu.