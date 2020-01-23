Sonia, Priyanka visit Amethi, meet families of accident victims

Amethi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday, reached Amethi to meet the families of six persons of a family who died in a road mishap.

The Gandhis made an unscheduled trip to Bharetha village in Amethi and met the bereaved family who had lost their family members, including the former village head, in the mishap.

The accident had taken place on Monday night when a truck collided with a Bolero on the Amethi-Gauriganj highway. The family in Bolero was returning to its village after attending a function in Gauriganj.

Earlier Sonia and Priyanka, who are on a two-day visit to Rae Bareli, met party workers and asked them to reach out to the people and expose the ruling BJP which is trying to mislead people on the issue of citizenship laws.

Sonia Gandhi asked party workers to raises local issues and continue to fight against injustice.

She said that the training being given by experts to newly elected party office bearers should be implemented at all costs. She also asked party men to focus on problems being faced by farmers and the youth in the state.

Sonia and Priyanka will be returning to Delhi on Thursday evening.