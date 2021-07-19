Sonia recasts parliamentary groups, 'G-23' leaders in list

New Delhi: The overhaul of the Congress's parliamentary groups by party chief Sonia Gandhi saw a section of "G-23" leaders -- authors of last year's explosive dissent letter who ended up losing the various party positions -- inducted in some key positions.

Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tiwari, among those "G-23" dissenters, will be part of the seven-member group in the Lok Sabha.

Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, chief of the party's Bengal branch, will remain the party's leader in the Lok Sabha, while Gaurav Gogoi, son of late Tarun Gogoi, retains his position as deputy leader of the House.