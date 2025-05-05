  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Sonu Nigam Faces Police Notice Over Kannada Comment at Bengaluru Concert

Singer Sonu Nigam
x

Singer Sonu Nigam

Highlights

Singer Sonu Nigam has been asked to appear before Bengaluru Rural police following a controversial comment linking a Kannada song request to the Pahalgam terror attack, sparking outrage and a formal complaint.

A 29-year-old man, Rajaneesh, was caught taking inappropriate photos of a woman near Town Hall on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred when the woman, standing near the subway in front of BBMP Hospital, noticed Rajaneesh photographing her. Bystanders confronted him, and he was handed over to the police.

According to the police, the photographs were deemed "obscene." Rajaneesh was taken into custody by Hoysala police. Since neither the woman nor any witnesses filed a formal complaint, a case was registered under the Karnataka Police Act. He was later released after paying a fine.

During questioning, police discovered hundreds of photos of women on Rajaneesh’s phone, many of which were downloaded from the internet, including from social media. Most of these images featured women in revealing clothing. The police deleted all the photos and warned Rajaneesh against repeating such behavior.

Rajaneesh, who is pursuing chartered accountancy and other competitive exams, was cautioned for his actions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick