Soon drones to deliver packages in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: Residents of the national capital region (Delhi-NCR) will soon have drones delivering their packages.

Skye Air, a company that uses drones to deliver ecommerce and quick-commerce packages, plans to expand operations to Delhi-NCR this year. The company currently delivers packages via drones in Gurugram and parts of Bengaluru. Ankit Kumar, CEO, Skye Air, said, “The immediate focus lies in taking our operations multi-city. We will penetrate deeper into Gurugram and Bengaluru and also expand to Delhi, Faridabad, and the entire NCR. Probably next year, we will look at going to Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and a few other locations.”

The company plans to target high-density areas in Delhi-NCR, preferably 8-9 pin codes, Kumar said. “In Delhi, we are not looking to expand beyond the western and southern parts of the city. In Bengaluru, just one pin code is active. We are looking to make 4-5 pin codes active in the next three months and then scale up.” In Gurugram, he added the firm is serving 70 societies in 28 pin codes. Founded in 2020, the Gurugram-headquartered firm has already onboarded 12 logistics partners, including Blue Dart, Shiprocket, DTDC, and Ecom Express and plans to onboard more this calendar year. “Towards the end of the year, we will have 17-18 partners. Our 12 existing partners have a large customer base, so the idea is to scale more with them and add a few more,” Kumar said, and hinted that the company is also looking to onboard quick-commerce firms.