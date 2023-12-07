Live
- Srikakulam: Errors in voter list, Collector Srikesh B.Lathakar warns of action against staff
- Ongoing rally makes Gautam Adani world’s 15th richest
- CII forecasts 6.8% GDP growth this fiscal
- makeO opens 2nd experience centre in Hyd
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 7th December 2023
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 07 December, 2023
- Republican primary not a referendumTrump
- YS Jagan arrives at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada, will inaugurate development works
- Success: Role of strategy and tactics
- Visakhapatnam: Home guards work on par with constables, says SP KV Murali Krishna
Sorry, says DMK MP over ‘gaumutra States’ remark
New Delhi: DMK MP D N V Senthil Kumar on Wednesday apologised in the Lok Sabha for his controversial ‘gaumutra States’ remark which had sparked a backlash. Kumar had on Tuesday used a pejorative to describe Hindi heartland states while attacking the ruling BJP. His comments led to ruckus and adjournment in the House, and were expunged by Speaker Om Birla later.
