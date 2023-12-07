  • Menu
Sorry, says DMK MP over ‘gaumutra States’ remark

Sorry, says DMK MP over ‘gaumutra States’ remark
New Delhi: DMK MP D N V Senthil Kumar on Wednesday apologised in the Lok Sabha for his controversial ‘gaumutra States’ remark which had sparked a backlash. Kumar had on Tuesday used a pejorative to describe Hindi heartland states while attacking the ruling BJP. His comments led to ruckus and adjournment in the House, and were expunged by Speaker Om Birla later.

