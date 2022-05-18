Southern India braces for more rains

Thiruvananthapuram: The IMD has sounded orange alert for the coast for Wednesday and red alert for Thursday, indicating heavy rainfall at isolated places in Karnataka.

According to the weather office, Karnataka will witness heavy to very heavy pre-monsoon showers throughout this week. There has been rain forecast for Kerala and Tamil Nadu too.

The IMD said that there is a cyclonic circulation over the Lakshadweep area in the middle-tropospheric levels, and another cyclonic circulation lies over the north Tamil Nadu coast in the lower tropospheric levels.

The weather department has said that Bengaluru, where temperature over the last few days dropped below many hill stations, will be receiving rainfall for the next four days.

For Kerala, the IMD has sounded an orange alert in four districts - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts and has warned of heavy rains.