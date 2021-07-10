Southwest monsoon revives; IMD predicts widespread rainfall 

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon revived on Saturday, with easterly winds intensifying and covering parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal coasts by July 11. These conditions will result in widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfalls along the west coast and adjoining peninsular India during the next four days.

The IMD also said lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal have extended northwestwards, making conditions favourable for the further advancement of the monsoon.

The weather department has also predicted heavy rainfall from Saturday in several states and Union Territories, including Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Gujarat, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, under the influence of the southwest monsoon.

"Strong winds between the speed of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph over southwest, west-central Arabian Sea, northeast Arabian Sea and along and off the Gujarat coast; Lakshadweep area and along and off the Kerala and Karnataka coasts; south Bay of Bengal," the department said.

The IMD has sounded a red alert in Kannur and Kasaragod districts, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Kannur, and a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta.

In Mumbai, the IMD has issued an orange alert for the Konkan region — Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg — indicating heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places for three days starting July 11.

Punjab will receive rainfall for three days starting from July 10, and Chandigarh, Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh from July 11- 13. Gujarat will see heavy rainfalls on July 11, and coastal & south interior Karnataka for two days starting from July 11.