Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
SP faces trouble in Rampur, Moradabad over double candidates
The Samajwadi Party is facing a piquant situation in two Lok Sabha constituencies -- Rampur and Moradabad -- in western UP with more than one candidate filing their nominations.
Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party is facing a piquant situation in two Lok Sabha constituencies -- Rampur and Moradabad -- in western UP with more than one candidate filing their nominations.
One candidate in each of the two constituencies owes allegiance to senior party leader Mohd Azam Khan while the other has reportedly been named by SP President Akhilesh Yadav.
In Moradabad, Akhilesh Yadav had renominated S T Hasan, the sitting MP, as the party candidate and the latter even filed his nomination.
According to sources, Azam Khan refused to accept S T Hasan’s candidature and made his views clear to Akhilesh Yadav who visited him in jail last week. He proposed the name of Ruchi Veera for the Moradabad seat.
Ruchi Veera, on Wednesday, filed her nomination papers and told reporters that she had been asked by Akhilesh Yadav to do so.
Moradabad, now, has two SP candidates.
A similar situation prevails in Rampur where Akhilesh has named Maulana Mohibullah Nadwi, Imam of the Jama Masjid at Parliament street, as the party candidate but around noon on Wednesday -- which is also the last date for filing nominations -- Asim Raza, a close aide of Azam Khan filed the nomination saying that he was the official party candidate.
The party workers in Rampur had even threatened to boycott the polls if they did not get a candidate of their choice.
Meanwhile, senior SP leader Shivpal Yadav has left for Sitapur to meet Azam Khan in jail and resolve the crisis.
--IANS
amita/uk