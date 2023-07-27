SPCA formed in 11 districts will be strengthened - Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai presided over the first meeting of the newly formed Animal Welfare Board today at the Delhi Secretariat. Following the meeting, Gopal Rai stated that the Delhi Animal Welfare Board was formed to work for the wellbeing of the animals in Delhi. The Animal Welfare Board has a total of 27 members divided into 19 categories.

This board will work in Delhi to prevent and improve animal cruelty. In addition, instructions have been granted to install 5 mobile vans for animal treatment in Delhi. Also, instructions have been granted to establish 5 diagnostic centers outfitted with the necessary equipment for animal health checks.

He continued, "The Animal Welfare Board works to ensure strict compliance with animal welfare laws in Delhi, to assist institutions involved in this work, and to provide advice in this regard." The meeting was attended by representatives from the SPCA, Gaushalas, and the Animal Welfare Board of India, as well as MLA Somdutt and Bandana Kumari, people actively working in animal welfare in the state, and high officials from the concerned department. The major goal of this board is to avoid the suffering of all living beings and to create a plan for their improvement.

Rai went on to say, "This board will work to ensure strict compliance with animal welfare laws in Delhi and will assist organizations involved in this work." They will also provide financial and technical assistance including guidelines to organizations / bodies involved in animal welfare work in 11 districts of Delhi. For this, this board will continue to work as a governing body.

