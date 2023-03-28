Special 'girdawari' to assess crop loss due to rains: Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said he has issued directions for a special "girdawari" (field inspection) to assess crop damage due to recent rains in the state.

He asked the officials to complete the task within a week, asserting that there was no shortage of funds for giving compensation for crop loss. Mann on Sunday had toured rain-affected fields in Moga, Muktsar, Bathinda and Patiala districts of the state.

Untimely rain accompanied by hail and high-velocity winds caused damage to wheat and other crops in several parts of the state. In a video message on Monday, Mann said, "In the last few days, rains, hailstorm and high-velocity winds caused extensive damage to crops at many places in Punjab." There was some damage to houses as well, he added. The chief minister said he met affected farmers and saw that there was damage to crops especially wheat in villages of Moga, Muktsar, Bathinda and Patiala.

The standing wheat crop has flattened at several places, he said. He said farmers whose crop was damaged due to inclement weather conditions will be compensated. He said in case of crop loss from 75 to 100 per cent, a compensation of Rs 1,5000 per acre will be given. He said compensation has been hiked by 25 per cent. Earlier, the compensation amount was Rs 12,000 per acre. In case of crop loss of 33 to 75 per cent, compensation of Rs 6,750 will be given as against the previous amount of Rs 5,400 per acre, Mann said. He further said he has issued directions to all the deputy commissioners for conducting a special 'girdawari' for crop loss assessment and complete the task within a week.