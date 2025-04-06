Sri Lanka confers PM Modi with ‘Mithra Vibhushana’

Colombo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred the prestigious ‘Mithra Vibhushana’ medal by the Government of Sri Lanka, in honour of his exceptional efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and promote the shared cultural and spiritual heritage of the two nations. This marks the 22nd International award conferred by a foreign nation to PM Modi. The award, the highest civilian honour of the island nation, was instituted in February 2008 by then President Mahinda Rajapaksa. Its previous recipients include former Maldivian President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom and late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

The award was bestowed on Modi by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a ceremony at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo. “It is an honour for me to be awarded the Sri Lanka Mithra Vibhushana by President Dissanayake. It is also an honour for 1.4 billion Indians,” Mr. Modi said in his remarks.

The medal, specially instituted to recognise extraordinary global friendships, reflects the depth and warmth of India-Sri Lanka relations. The Dharma Chakra represents the shared Buddhist heritage that has shaped the cultural traditions of both nations.

The Pun Kalasa, a ceremonial pot adorned with sheaves of rice, signifies prosperity and renewal. The Navarathna, or nine precious gems, symbolises the enduring friendship between India and Sri Lanka, depicted within a globe encircled by pure lotus petals.

The Sun and Moon further represent the timeless nature of this relationship, stretching from ancient history into the infinite future.

The honour stands as a glowing tribute to PM Modi’s visionary leadership and his steadfast commitment to regional cooperation, cultural revival, and spiritual diplomacy. It reaffirms India’s pivotal role in fostering peace, harmony, and shared progress across the region.